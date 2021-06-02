The following are the top stories at 2125 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-SQUADS Two India squads playing at different places simultaneously could become norm: Kohli and Shastri Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Two India squads travelling to different places at the same time could become a norm in the mentally draining world of bio-bubbles that cricketers are forced to live in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hinted India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WTC-KOHLI-LD PREPARATIONS All in the head: Virat Kohli on lack of preparation time for WTC final Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli is not too concerned about the limited preparation time that his team will get for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as he believes that it has the requisite understanding of conditions from its past experience of playing in England.

Advertisement

SPO-CRI-IND-SHASTRI WTC final should be best of three affair in long run: Shastri Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said the World Test Championship final should be a best-of-three affair in the long run and not a one off match like his side is set to play against New Zealand in the inaugural edition.

SPO-ATH-CHOPRA Neeraj Chopra's training-cum competition stint in Europe delayed by few days: SAI New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Olympic-bound star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's training-cum-competition stint in Europe, which will mark his return to international competition after more than a year, has been delayed ''by a few days'' as he awaits an authorisation letter from France.

SPO-CRI-DOMESTIC-CONTRACTS 'Just compensation won't do': Calls growing for central contracts in domestic cricket By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) As the BCCI works out a compensation package and a formula to distribute it for the COVID-19 hit domestic cricketers, voices demanding central contracts for such players are getting louder with seasoned names like Jaydev Unadkat, Sheldon Jackson and Harpreet Singh Bhatia leading the chorus.

SPO-FOOT-IND-PREVIEW Daunting task ahead for India in WC qualifying round match against mighty Qatar Doha, Jun 2 (PTI) Their preparation was far from ideal but India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-AMIT My best performance but still angry about final loss: Olympic-bound Amit Panghal on Asian C'ships New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) He is still a bit angry about that ''unfair'' loss in the finals but Olympic-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) on Wednesday described his silver-winning performance at the Asian Championships as the best of his career so far.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-VEDA We were broken to pieces, mental health assistance is important: Veda recalls COVID trauma in family New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) ''Completely destroyed'' after losing her mother and sister to COVID-19 recently, Indian women's team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy says she is slowly learning to tune herself out of that grief and stressed on the importance of mental health assistance in crisis situations.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-IND No better preparation for Ashes than clean sweep against India, NZ: Root London, Jun 2 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root says a clean sweep against the top two sides in Test cricket -- India and New Zealand -- will be the best preparation for the iconic Ashes series against arch rivals Australia later this year.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-MANPREET Debut for senior team at Olympics will be a fairytale, says defender Manpreet Kaur Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) Aspiring to make her ''fairytale'' debut for the Indian women's hockey team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, young defender Manpreet Kaur is focussed on staying at the top of her game by putting in the hard yards.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-AUS-IND-FUNDRAISER Australian cricketers to take part in COVID-19 fundraiser for India Sydney, Jun 2 (PTI) Top Australian cricketers including star pacer Pat Cummins will participate in a 12-hour gaming live stream on Thursday to raise money for UNICEF Australia's India COVID Appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)