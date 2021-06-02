Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, round six of the season: Lap distance: 6.003km. Total distance: 306.049km (51 laps)

No race in 2020. Race lap record: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Ferrari, one minute 43.009 seconds, 2019.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1600 local) AZERBAIJAN

The street circuit made its debut in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The name changed in 2017, when the race was held in June. Hamilton, Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are the only current drivers to have won there, with retired 2016 champion Nico Rosberg taking the inaugural victory for Mercedes.

Two of the four races so far have been won from pole (Rosberg and Bottas). Three have been from the front row, with Ricciardo winning for Red Bull from 10th on the grid in 2017. Mercedes have taken three of four poles, with Ferrari the other one.

The safety car has been deployed in two of four races. Mexican Sergio Perez took third places for Force India in 2016 and 2018.

Baku is the lowest lying F1 circuit, at 28 metres below sea level. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 98 career victories, of which 77 have been with Mercedes, from 271 starts. He has been on the podium 169 times. Hamilton has won three of the five races so far in 2021.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 118, Williams 114 and Red Bull 66. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 100 career poles and is the only driver to have won from pole so far this season. He has won 59 times from pole. CHAMPIONSHIP

Verstappen is four points ahead of Hamilton. Red Bull lead Mercedes by one point. MILESTONE

Red Bull are leading the drivers' and constructors' world championships for the first time since 2013.

