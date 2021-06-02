HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1640 TSITSIPAS ADVANCES

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 to move into the third round. Tsitsipas fired eight aces and 45 winners, converting eight of 18 break points.

1630 NISHIKORI WINS FIVE-SET EPIC AGAINST KHACHANOV Japan's Kei Nishikori battled for four hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier before finally overcoming Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4. The Japanese will face Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in round three.

"Trust me, I hate playing five sets. I don't do it on purpose," Nishikori said after a second straight five-setter which took his time on court at Roland Garros to just over eight hours.

Victoria Azarenka, seeded 15th, came through in straight sets against Denmark's Clara Tauson. The Belarusian converted five of her 13 break-point opportunities to secure her place in the third round. 1450 FOGNINI FLATTENS FUCSOVICS, ISNER THROUGH

Italy's Fabio Fognini, the 27th seed, edged a first-set tiebreak before seeing off Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(8) 6-1 6-2. American John Isner also reached the third round in straight sets, riding his booming serve to a 7-6(6) 6-1 7-6(5) victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, dishing out 23 aces.

1425 GAUFF/VENUS PAIRING BOW OUT OF DOUBLES A combination of youth and experience did not quite click in the women's doubles, with youngster Coco Gauff and her partner, 40-year-old Venus Williams, beaten 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 by Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the first round.

1315 SEEDED BAUTISTA AGUT LOSES TO LAAKSONEN Spanish 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-2 by unseeded Henri Laaksonen. The Swiss served well and won 10 points at the net, while also sending down 53 winners compared to Bautista Agut's 17.

1245 ANDUJAR DEFEATED IN FIVE SETS Argentina's Federico Delbonis beat Spaniard Pablo Andujar 4-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 in three hours and 23 minutes, hitting 54 winners, including 14 aces, on Court 13.

Andujar stunned fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the first round, recovering from two sets down to beat the Austrian 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4, but ran out of steam in his second five-setter at Roland Garros. 1235 RUUD POWERS PAST MAJCHRZAK

Danish 15th seed Casper Ruud sent down 39 winners and won 81% of his first-serve points en route to defeating Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Court 7. 1135 ZVEREV BEATS SAFIULLIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany negotiated two tiebreaks to beat Russian Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1). Zverev sent down 41 winners, including 15 aces, while also winning 80% of his first-serve points. 1110 TAN TAMED BY VONDROUSOVA

Marketa Vondrousova, the 20th seed, ended local wild card Harmony Tan's run with a crushing 6-1 6-3 victory. The Czech cruised past Tan without dropping serve, winning 80% of her first-serve points. 1100 SWIATEK OPENS DOUBLES ACCOUNT

Defending singles champion Iga Swiatek and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands dished out a bagel as they raced through their first-round doubles match, beating French duo Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic 6-0 6-1. 1025 BENCIC AND BRENGLE CRASH OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Swiss Belinda Bencic was knocked out after a 6-2 6-2 defeat by Russian Daria Kasatkina, who fired eight aces and 27 winners past the 10th seed to move into the third round for the first time since 2018. American Madison Brengle lost 6-4 6-1 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who converted five of six break points in a contest that lasted 65 minutes.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.

