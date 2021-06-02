Sports News Roundup: Phillies put up 17 runs in win over Reds; Verstappen leads Formula One to Baku and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies put up 17 runs in win over Reds

Andrew McCutchen homered twice and drove in four runs, Odubel Herrera homered twice, singled and knocked in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the host Cincinnati Reds 17-3 on Tuesday. Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and knocked in three runs and Ronald Torreyes had two hits, including his first home run since 2017, and two RBIs. Matt Joyce hit a grand slam in the ninth inning against Alex Blandino, an infielder, for a 14-run lead.

Olympics: IOC appoints On Location as exclusive hospitality provider to 2028

The International Olympic Committee has named hospitality firm On Location as their exclusive global hospitality provider for all summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028, it said on Wednesday. The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics.

Verstappen leads Formula One to Baku

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Formula One world championship leader for the first time but also with his Red Bull under close technical scrutiny. The race around the streets of Baku is the last before the sport's governing body brings in new rear-wing flexibility tests.

Tennis-Azarenka sees off teenager Tauson to move into French Open third round

Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round of the French Open after overcoming Danish teenager Clara Tauson with a 7-5 6-4 victory Court Simonne-Mathieu on Wednesday. The Belarusian 15th seed, a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, started strong when she broke Tauson in the opening game of the match but the Danish 18-year-old broke back to make it 2-2 in the first set.

NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance

James Harden totaled 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and closed out their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in New York. The second-seeded Nets won the series four games to one and advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2014. Brooklyn will face the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Adviser frets about Japan Olympics, volunteers reported quitting

Japan's most senior medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics during a pandemic was "not normal" while media reported thousands of volunteers quitting in advance. Most Japanese oppose holding the Olympics - due to start on July 23 after postponement from last year - while doctors fear the event would strain a healthcare system seeing record numbers in critical condition and struggling to vaccinate the nation.

Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads. The tournament is due to start in less than eight weeks but the pandemic has disrupted preparations, with more than 100 municipalities scrapping plans to host teams from abroad.

Tennis-Supermarket question row over as reporter reinstated

Grand slam player news conferences have been under the spotlight after Naomi Osaka announced she would skip them at the French Open and organisers put the hammer down on a reporter for asking a question from a supermarket before reinstating him after he apologised. Japan's Osaka, the world number two, withdrew from the tournament amid the row that erupted following her decision as she revealed on Monday that she had been suffering from depression.

Tennis-Zverev books third round spot with straight-sets win

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. Zverev and Safiullin never contested a Tour-level match before Wednesday but met three times as juniors with the German winning all three in straight sets.

Horse racing-Failed drug test for Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed

A second post-race drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed a prohibited substance was present, a lawyer for the horse's trainer said on Wednesday, raising the possibility the dark bay colt might be disqualified. The lawyer for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit on May 1, said a second sample found the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone at a prohibited level.

