Left Menu

Tennis-Nishikori scripts second five-set win to reach third round

Japan's Kei Nishikori survived his second five-set match at this year's French Open on Wednesday, outlasting Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov in a thrilling four-hour battle to win 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:47 IST
Tennis-Nishikori scripts second five-set win to reach third round
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Japan's Kei Nishikori survived his second five-set match at this year's French Open on Wednesday, outlasting Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov in a thrilling four-hour battle to win 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round. The 31-year-old, three times a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, scripted a comeback win against Italian Alessandro Giannessi on Sunday and repeated the feat against Khachanov, improving to 26-7 in matches that go to five sets.

"I just tried to stay calm. Losing the third set was hard," Nishikori said in his on-court interview. "Playing aggressive tennis was the key to win. "Trust me, I hate playing five sets. I'm not doing this on purpose."

Nishikori wasted three breakpoint opportunities to take the lead in the deciding set and finally managed to break Khachanov's serve to love in the last game, converting his first matchpoint with his 57th winner. Next up for the Japanese will be Swiss world number 150 Henri Laaksonen, who ousted Spaniard 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut with a 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021