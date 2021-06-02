Tennis-Tsitsipas strolls into third round with win over Martinez

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a scrappy contest on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open.

Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals in 2020, is considered one of the main contenders to challenge Rafa Nadal for the title at Roland Garros after the 22-year-old's triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters and in Lyon in the lead-up to the claycourt Grand Slam. "I've had good weeks this year, I've had some good results, but, of course, I feel like there's always better," Tsitsipas, who improved his tour-leading wins tally in the season to 34, said in his on-court interview.

"I don't see my performance so far as super excellent and outstanding but I've been consistent." The 103rd-ranked Martinez gave a good account of himself during parts of the match but did not have enough in his locker to put significant pressure on Tsitsipas in their first meeting.

The 24-year-old had his chances, though, on Tsitsipas's serve but could convert only four of his 15 breakpoint opportunities. The Greek broke his opponent's serve eight times and hit his 45th winner on matchpoint to set up a third-round meeting with American John Isner, who defeated Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6(6) 6-1 7-6(5).

"I felt like I had better days at the French Open, so I would love to see myself play a little bit better next time," Tsitsipas told reporters.

