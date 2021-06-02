Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Conway scores ton as visitors post 246/3 on Day 1

Riding on the century of debutant Devon Conway, New Zealand marched to a strong position against England on Day One of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday. At stumps, New Zealand finished with the score of 246/3 with Conway and Henry Nicholls still at the crease on 136 and 46 respectively. Both batsmen have extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 132 runs.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand got off to a steady start as openers Tom Latham and Conway saw the new ball out and the duo put on 58 runs for the first wicket. Both batsmen saw out the first hour, and runs also came at a brisk pace. Finally, the opening stand was broken in the 16th over as Ollie Robinson bowled Latham (23) and this brought Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to the middle. Along with debutant Conway, Williamson ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break and the side went into the interval with the score being 85/1.

After the lunch break, New Zealand got a big blow as Williamson (13) was clean bowled by James Anderson in the 26th over of the innings. Ross Taylor next came out to bat and along with Conway, the duo put on 28 runs for the third wicket, but the stand was broken in the 38th over by Robinson as he had Taylor (14) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing the Kiwis to 114/3. Nicholls came out to bat at number five and he along with Conway helped New Zealand to retrieve their innings. The run-scoring was not brisk like the first session, but both batters ensured that Kiwis go into the tea break with seven wickets in hand. At the interval, the Kiwis score read 144/3 with Conway and Nicholls batting at 71 and 10 respectively.

After the tea break, debutant Conway registered his century in the 61st over of the innings and he brought the landmark in style as he dispatched Robinson for a six. Nicholls and Conway kept England bowlers at bay and the hosts were not able to take any wickets in the final session of Day One. Brief Scores: New Zealand 246/3 (Devon Conway 136*, Henry Nicholls 46*, Ollie Robinson 2-50) vs England. (ANI)

