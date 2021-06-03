Left Menu

Soccer-Saka opens his account as England beat Austria 1-0 in Euro warm-up

There was also a first senior start for Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, while Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White collected his first cap as a 71st minute substitute. England ended with 10 men after right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a much-discussed inclusion in Southgate's final 26-man squad, appeared to pull a muscle two minutes from time and with nobody near him.

Reuters | Middlesbrough | Updated: 03-06-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 02:30 IST
Soccer-Saka opens his account as England beat Austria 1-0 in Euro warm-up
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Teenage winger Bukayo Saka scored his first senior international goal for England on Wednesday as Gareth Southgate's side beat Austria 1-0 in a friendly warm-up for the Euro 2020 championship. After a tepid first half in front of some 7,000 fans at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, the 19-year-old broke the deadlock with a 56th minute tap-in from a tight angle.

Southgate rested Manchester City and Chelsea players after last Saturday's Champions League final in Portugal, with Jesse Lingard starting a day after being cut from the tournament squad. There was also a first senior start for Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, while Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White collected his first cap as a 71st minute substitute.

England ended with 10 men after right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a much-discussed inclusion in Southgate's final 26-man squad, appeared to pull a muscle two minutes from time and with nobody near him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021