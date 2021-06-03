Soccer-No goal, but Benzema shines in France's 3-0 win against Wales

Karim Benzema missed a penalty and hit the post but delivered a fine performance in his France comeback as the world champions beat 10-man Wales 3-0 in a Euro 2020 warm-up game on Wednesday. The Real Madrid striker, back in the squad after a hiatus of more than five years following a row with coach Didier Deschamps, helped his team mates shine with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele finding the back of the net.

Wales threatened early on but had their wings clipped when Neco Williams was shown a straight red card for handling the ball from a Benzema attempt, which led to the forward missing a penalty in the 27th minute. France play Bulgaria next Tuesday before starting their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Group F, where they will also face Hungary and defending champions Portugal.

Wales were drawn in Group A with Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

