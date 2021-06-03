Left Menu

Tennis-Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test

Two men's doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday. "This is the first time this year that the tournament management has had to remove players."

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 02:57 IST
Tennis-Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Two men's doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday. The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.

"Since the start of the tournament, 2,446 tests have been carried out to date on the populations of players and their entourage," the FFT said in a statement. "This is the first time this year that the tournament management has had to remove players."

Also Read: French police protest daily violence, some boo interior minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021