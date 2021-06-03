Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev overcomes slow start to reach French Open third round

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 03:14 IST
  • France

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame a slow start to beat unseeded American Tommy Paul 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the third round of the French Open. After dropping the opening set, Medvedev took command in the second where he consolidated an early break to race ahead 3-0 and then after Paul held serve the Russian won 12 of the final 14 points of the set to pull even.

Medvedev, who had been knocked out in the first round of the tournament over the four previous years, broke twice in the third set to pull ahead and then served out in style with a hold to love in a 53-second game.

Paul twice broke Medvedev's serve in the fourth set and fended off a match point to keep the affair alive with a nimble net game but the Russian kept his poise to end the bout with a powerful backhand shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

