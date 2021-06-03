Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-League says working to eliminate 'race-based norms' in brain injury settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was "committed to eliminating race-based norms" in its $1 billion settlement program with former players over brain injuries. In an ABC News interview https://abcnews.go.com/US/negotiator-nfl-concussion-settlement-program-race-norming-wrong/story?id=78031699 set to air on Wednesday, Christopher Seeger, an attorney for former players in the landmark concussion settlement said that the compensation program discriminated against Black players by using a system known as "race-norming" in cognitive tests.

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19

The CP Women's Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour said on Wednesday. Among the factors that led to the cancellation of the Aug. 23-29 event at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the uncertainty around travel restrictions and quarantine requirements made it most difficult to move forward.

Tennis-Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test

Two men's doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday. The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.

Tennis-Medvedev overcomes slow start to reach French Open third round

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame a slow start to beat unseeded American Tommy Paul 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the third round of the French Open. After dropping the opening set, Medvedev took command in the second where he consolidated an early break to race ahead 3-0 and then after Paul held serve the Russian won 12 of the final 14 points of the set to pull even.

NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance

James Harden totaled 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and closed out their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in New York. The second-seeded Nets won the series four games to one and advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2014. Brooklyn will face the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Tennis-Serena through to French Open third round after second-set blip

Former world number one Serena Williams, chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, overcame a second-set blip to reach the French Open third round with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 win against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday. Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams, who has been stuck on 23 major titles since 2017, one behind Margaret Court's all-time record, went through the gears in the opening set before letting her guard down.

Golf-USGA launches program to boost media coverage of women's golf

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday launched a program aimed at increasing media coverage of the women's game by offering financial support to news organisations. The Driving Equity Grant Program will award grants to outlets to offset the costs associated with increased coverage of the women's game.

Golf-Finally injury free, Creamer confident heading into U.S. Women's Open

Paula Creamer said she is feeling better than she has in years ahead of this week's U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club, where the tournament's 2010 champion will look to add more silverware to her collection. A 10-time winner on the LPGA tour, the San Francisco Bay Area native has overcome wrist and foot injuries during her career but said she feels healthy and confident.

Tennis-Curfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open

Defending champion Rafa Nadal will mark his 35th birthday on Thursday with his first night-session match at Roland Garros but the Spaniard will have to celebrate the special occasion inside an empty Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal's second-round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet is scheduled to begin after 9 p.m., when the government-enforced COVID-19 curfew forces organisers to ask fans to vacate the premises.

Tennis-Press gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate

The waves of anxiety Naomi Osaka described before heading into a post-match press conference might be familiar to French Open finalist Sofia Kenin, whose gut-wrenching exit from the Australian Open was laid bare in front of cameras in February. American Kenin, a year younger than Osaka, had seemingly the world at her feet when she arrived in Melbourne to defend her title only months after reaching her second Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

