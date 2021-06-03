Tokyo 2020's Hashimoto rules out Games postponement -report
The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or another postponement of the Olympic Games in an interview with Nikkan Sports newspaper, amid concerns about hosting the event during a global pandemic.
"We cannot postpone again," athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto said in an interview.
