Trevor Bayliss leaves England, returns to coach in Australia

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:38 IST
Trevor Bayliss is leaving England and will return home to take charge of the Sydney Thunder for the next three Twenty20 Big Bash League seasons.

The 58-year-old Bayliss led England to the ODI Cricket World Cup at Lord's in 2019 and twice won the Indian Premier League while in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also led the Sydney Sixers to the title in the inaugural season of the BBL a decade ago.

The Thunder returned to the finals last season after missing out three years in a row since their title win in 2016.

Bayliss, who also coached New South Wales to Sheffield Shield and one-day titles between 2004 and 2007, will replace Shane Bond, who stepped down from the role for family reasons in April.

''It's great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket,'' Bayliss said on Thursday. ''The Thunder have done well over the last few years... Hopefully we can go one or two steps further this summer.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

