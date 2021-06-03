Left Menu

CP Women''s Open cancelled for 2nd year in a row

The National Bank Open tennis tournaments in Toronto and Montreal in August have not been cancelled, but organisers say they are looking at US venues to host the events if they cant be held in Canada.

PTI | Vancouver | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:52 IST
  • Canada

The LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open was cancelled because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on August 26-29. Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific said Shaughnessy will host the 2023 event and that CP has its extended title sponsorship an additional year through 2024.

The 2020 event also was cancelled. Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club is the 2022 host.

Earlier, Golf Canada canceled the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open scheduled for June 10-13 at St. George's in Toronto.

The golf tournaments join Formula One's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the Honda Indy Toronto as major annual Canadian summer sports events to be cancelled two years in a row. The National Bank Open tennis tournaments in Toronto and Montreal in August have not been cancelled, but organisers say they are looking at US venues to host the events if they can't be held in Canada. AP SSC SSC

