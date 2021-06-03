Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-League says working to eliminate 'race-based norms' in brain injury settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was "committed to eliminating race-based norms" in its $1 billion settlement program with former players over brain injuries. In an ABC News interview, set to air on Wednesday, Christopher Seeger, an attorney for former players in the landmark concussion settlement said that the compensation program discriminated against Black players by using a system known as "race-norming" in cognitive tests.

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19

The CP Women's Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour said on Wednesday. Among the factors that led to the cancellation of the Aug. 23-29 event at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the uncertainty around travel restrictions and quarantine requirements made it most difficult to move forward.

Tennis-Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test

Two men's doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organize the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday. The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.

Tennis-Medvedev overcomes clay court demons at Roland-Garros, Williams survives scare

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev overcame his past struggles on clay to reach the third round of Roland-Garros, and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams advanced after a second-set scare, as a debate over the complicated relationship between athletes and the media spilled over into another day of competition.

NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance

James Harden totaled 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and closed out their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in New York. The second-seeded Nets won the series four games to one and advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2014. Brooklyn will face the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Golf-USGA launches program to boost media coverage of women's golf

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday launched a program aimed at increasing media coverage of the women's game by offering financial support to news organisations. The Driving Equity Grant Program will award grants to outlets to offset the costs associated with increased coverage of the women's game.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief rules out delay despite pandemic fears

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among host cities and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic. Public opinion polls in Japan have consistently shown that a majority want the Games cancelled or put off yet again after being delayed by one year because of the coronavirus crisis. A majority of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly feel the same way, the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Thursday.

Golf-Finally injury free, Creamer confident heading into U.S. Women's Open

Paula Creamer said she is feeling better than she has in years ahead of this week's U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club, where the tournament's 2010 champion will look to add more silverware to her collection. A 10-time winner on the LPGA tour, the San Francisco Bay Area native has overcome wrist and foot injuries during her career but said she feels healthy and confident.

Tennis-Curfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open

Defending champion Rafa Nadal will mark his 35th birthday on Thursday with his first night-session match at Roland Garros but the Spaniard will have to celebrate the special occasion inside an empty Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal's second-round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet is scheduled to begin after 9 p.m. when the government-enforced COVID-19 curfew forces organizers to ask fans to vacate the premises.

Tennis-Press gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate

The waves of anxiety Naomi Osaka described before heading into a post-match press conference might be familiar to French Open finalist Sofia Kenin, whose gut-wrenching exit from the Australian Open was laid bare in front of cameras in February. American Kenin, a year younger than Osaka, had seemingly the world at her feet when she arrived in Melbourne to defend her title only months after reaching her second Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

