Soccer-Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite

England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches after he was charged with biting an opponent in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in November. "An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/jun/02/lerma-suspended-020621.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:30 IST
England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches after he was charged with biting an opponent in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in November. Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match on Nov. 3.

The 26-year-old, who denied a charge of violent conduct, was also fined 40,000 pounds ($56,660.00) for the incident. "An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/jun/02/lerma-suspended-020621. ($1 = 0.7060 pounds)

