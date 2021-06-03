Copa America: Brazil face Venezuela in tournament opener, Rio to host final

Host Brazil will lock horns with Venezuela to kick start the Copa America tournament on June 13 while Argentina open their campaign against Chile on the next day. The finals of the showpiece event will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on July 10. "This is how CONMEBOL matches will be played #CopaAmerica 2021 Trophy," Copa America tweeted while announcing the schedule.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday confirmed that the upcoming edition of Copa America will be played in Brazil. Earlier, CONMEBOL had confirmed that Copa America will not be played in Argentina in view of the current COVID-19 circumstances.

According to Goal, Argentina had the fifth-worst coronavirus outbreak per capita across the globe with 76 daily cases per 1,00,000 people. CONMEBOL had said the governing body is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest to stage the tournament.

Last month, Colombia was ruled incapable of hosting the tournament amid civil unrest and increasing cases of coronavirus. This was the first time since 1983 that Copa America was going to be held in two nations, Argentina and Colombia. The competition will have 10 teams participating with two groups of five teams each.

Copa America is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world. This will be the 47th edition of this prestigious competition organised by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL. (ANI)

