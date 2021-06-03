Left Menu

Soccer-'Worn out' Deans to quit as coach of A-League strugglers Newcastle

The Jets, who won their only Australian championship title in 2008, are bottom of the 12-team league with all hopes of the playoffs long gone. "From my perspective, it's a case of being worn out with the situation of being the head coach here," Deans said in a statement on Thursday.

Updated: 03-06-2021
  Australia
  • Australia

Newcastle Jets coach Craig Deans said on Thursday he would be stepping down at the end of the A-league season, "worn out" by a campaign in which his side has managed only four wins from 24 matches. The Jets, who won their only Australian championship title in 2008, are bottom of the 12-team league with all hopes of the playoffs long gone.

"From my perspective, it's a case of being worn out with the situation of being the head coach here," Deans said in a statement on Thursday. "The last 18 months or so have been pretty tough and you put on a brave face every week and try and put a positive spin on everything but that takes a toll as a person. I think it’s best I make the decision and we make the change."

A long-time club servant, Deans took over as caretaker when Welshman Carl Robinson departed for Western Sydney Wanderers last October and was awarded the job permanently on a two-year contract in February. "I've had a chat with the club about staying on in another capacity but that's still a few weeks away," Deans added.

The Jets, who were rescued from bankruptcy by a consortium of other A-League team owners in January, got their first win in 15 matches by beating high-flying Central Coast Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday. That win left the Jets only one point behind Melbourne Victory in the standings with the chance of avoiding the wooden spoon in their last two matches.

