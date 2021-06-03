Left Menu

COVID-19: Hockey India's national technical official Rabbi Roshan passes away

Hockey India mourned the death of 44-year-old national technical official Rabbi Roshan who passed away on Thursday in Bihar due to a prolonged illness caused by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:28 IST
COVID-19: Hockey India's national technical official Rabbi Roshan passes away
Rabbi Roshan (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India mourned the death of 44-year-old national technical official Rabbi Roshan who passed away on Thursday in Bihar due to a prolonged illness caused by COVID-19. Rabbi began officiating in 2010 and had officiated in a number of domestic tournaments including the Maharaja Sir B.P. Singh Prize Money All India Hockey Tournament 2020 in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A & B Division) Kollam, Kerala, 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A & B Division), Chennai, Tamil Nadu among several other tournaments.

He had last officiated in the recently concluded 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 17 to 25. Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Rabbi Roshan's family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Rabbi Roshan. He was very active in the officiating community and shared a wonderful rapport with other officials.

"He was always enthusiastic to learn and also forthcoming in taking up officiating assignments. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021