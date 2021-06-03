BBL: David Saker returns to Melbourne Renegades as head coach

Melbourne Renegades on Thursday appointed David Saker as the club's head coach for the next two Big Bash League (BBL) seasons. Saker previously coached the team for one season in BBL before he was appointed assistant coach of the Australian men's team.

With nearly 20 years' coaching experience, Saker has held senior coaching roles with Australia, England, and Sri Lanka's national teams. "I've loved my playing and coaching experiences in my home state so the opportunity to lead the Renegades again in front of the club's passionate Victorian supporter base is something I'm really excited about," Saker said in a statement.

"We've got a talented squad with some class and power at the top of the order, complemented by a strong bowling attack and some exciting young talent. We'll be looking to add to this group over the next few months to ensure we've got plenty of options when the season gets underway," he added. Saker follows Michael Klinger, who departed the club earlier this year, into the role. The former fast-bowling coach with England wants to give the Renegades every possible chance of success.

"The Big Bash has continued to grow since my last involvement and it's more competitive than ever on the field so I'm looking forward to working with the playing group to ensure we give ourselves every chance of success," said Saker. (ANI)

