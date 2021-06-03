HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Left Menu

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina began her match with Ann Li of the United States on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini started his match against Argentine Federico Coria on Court Simonne-Mathieu. World number one Ash Barty will commence proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier at 1000 GMT against Poland's Magda Linette.

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

World number one Ash Barty will commence proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier at 1000 GMT against Poland's Magda Linette. Reigning champions Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek are also in action today along with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic.

