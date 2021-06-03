Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne set to miss Belgium's first match

Left Menu

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to miss Belgium's first match of the European Championships against Russia on June 12, head coach Roberto Martinez said on Thursday.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to miss Belgium's first match of the European Championships against Russia on June 12, head coach Roberto Martinez said on Thursday. The 29-year-old Manchester City midfielder had suffered facial injuries during the Champions League final against Chelsea last week.

"De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready. We made a decision about his mask. It will be one of the producers who made Jan Vertonghen's mask. We were very satisfied with that," Goal.com quoted Martinez as saying. "I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax. He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side," he added.

Kevin de Bruyne had suffered a nose bone and left orbital fracture during his side's 0-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League final. This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012. Kevin on Sunday had informed that he is feeling "okay" but is still disappointed about the loss Manchester City had to face in the final on Saturday.

"Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," Kevin tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

