HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five
1026 SVITOLINA, KENIN CRUISE INTO THIRD ROUND Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over American Ann Li on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT).
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over American Ann Li on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Elsewhere, American fourth seed Sofia Kenin beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-3.
0908 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).
