HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). 1026 SVITOLINA, KENIN CRUISE INTO THIRD ROUND

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over American Ann Li on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Elsewhere, American fourth seed Sofia Kenin beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-3.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Curfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open

Press gang: Osaka withdrawal puts the spotlight on media mandate Medvedev overcomes clay court demons at Roland-Garros, Williams survives scare

Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test French Open order of play on Thursday

Venus and Gauff bow out in the first round of French Open doubles Reporter's French Open credentials revoked for asking a question from the supermarket

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)