Soccer-Inzaghi named new Inter coach, replacing Conte
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:36 IST
Simone Inzaghi has been named the new Inter Milan coach on a two-year deal, the Serie A champions confirmed on Thursday.
Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager after 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last Thursday, and takes over from Antonio Conte, who resigned despite guiding Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season.
