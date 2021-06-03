NBA Academy India graduate Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak enrols at North Park University

NBA Academy India graduate Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak has enrolled at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, becoming the sixth male student-athlete from the academy to commit to a high school or college basketball programme in the US.

Chhakchhuak first participated in the 2017-18 Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program before joining NBA Academy India in 2018 as a part of the academy's second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump program.

The 6-1 guard represented NBA Academy India at the 2018 and 2019 NBA Academy Games in Australia and the US, respectively, as well as the Point Loma Nazarene Team Camp in San Diego in 2019.

''I am looking forward to this opportunity at North Park University that will keep me on the pathway I have set out on,'' said Chhakchhuak. ''This wouldn't have been possible without the guidance of the coaching staff at the NBA Academy India and the constant support of my family.'' ''We are certainly excited to add a player like Lalhnehpuia to our squad. In particular we like his size at the guard position and as he continues to get stronger we can envision how he can become an important piece within our program,'' said North Park head coach Thomas Slyder.

''His ability to play at the speed and pace he prefers to play at is an important characteristic for a guard to have.'' In addition to Lalhnehpuia, five other NBA Academy India student-athletes have committed to playing basketball in the US -- Harshwardhan Tomar (KEBA Preparatory School), Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy), and Riyanshu Negi (DME Sports Academy). Princepal Singh became the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract when he signed with the NBA G League Ignite. NBA Academy India is an elite basketball training centre for the top prospects from across the country.

