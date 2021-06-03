HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). 1110 BERRETTINI CRUISES INTO ROUND THREE

Italy's ninth seeded Matteo Berrettini struck 46 winners in a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Argentine Federico Coria. 1100 BARTY BOWS OUT

World number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette with an injury, while trailing 6-1 2-2. The Australian was struggling with a hip injury this week and started the match with taping on her left thigh.

1026 SVITOLINA, KENIN CRUISE INTO THIRD ROUND Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over American Ann Li on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Elsewhere, American fourth seed Sofia Kenin beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-3. 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

