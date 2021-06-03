Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role

Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan. Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:41 IST
Soccer-Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan. Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.

Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona's best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992. He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team's stadium after him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021