Soccer-Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role
Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan. Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player.
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan. Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.
Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona's best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992. He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team's stadium after him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johan
- Shenzhen
- European Cup
- Barcelona
- Dutchman
- Barca
- Chinese Super League
ALSO READ
Barcelona president preparing club's revamping process
Protests in Barcelona against Chinese govt seeking details about Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama
Shenzhen skyscraper closed as officials seek cause of shaking
BRIEF-United Airlines To Resume Service From New York/Newark To Barcelona And Madrid In July As Spain Reopens To Vaccinated Tourists
La Liga: Messi to miss Barcelona's last game of the season