Taiwan ready for Tokyo Olympics "if it''s still taking place" says Foreign Minister

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:33 IST
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Thursday its athletes are looking forward to competing at the Tokyo Olympics ''if it's still taking place''.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, Wu said Taiwan appreciated the efforts by Japan and the International Olympic Committee to hold the games safely and hopes that Taiwanese athletes will have the chance to compete.

Tokyo reached the Olympics 50-Days-To-Go mark on Wednesday with the capital still under a COVID-19 state of emergency and a national vaccination effort that is slowly getting up to speed.

Competing under its international designation of Chinese Taipei, Taiwan won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

