Left Menu

Motor racing-Ricciardo ready to get his train back on track

Daniel Ricciardo said he had complete faith in his ability to deliver and was ready to put the 'train' back on track after a tricky start to the Formula One season since switching to McLaren. Speaking to reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, the Australian said he knew the situation would come good.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:30 IST
Motor racing-Ricciardo ready to get his train back on track
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Daniel Ricciardo said he had complete faith in his ability to deliver and was ready to put the 'train' back on track after a tricky start to the Formula One season since switching to McLaren.

Speaking to reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, the Australian said he knew the situation would come good. "It's not something that I have any self-doubt. I know deep inside me what I'm capable of and I know if I was driving with an element of fear or hesitation then I would know that this sport's not for me any more," he added.

"But it's very much not the case. I know it's just about putting it together now. "I know that once it clicks and it becomes right, people will all of a sudden be back on the Ricciardo train. If you jumped off, it's OK. It's still going to go forward. There's tickets still to be sold, I'll let you back on."

The Australian has seven grand prix wins to his credit, all with Red Bull between 2014-18, and is in his 11th season in the sport as one of the highest-paid drivers. Yet the 31-year-old, a winner in Baku in 2017, has scored only 24 points compared to 21-year-old British team mate Lando Norris's 56.

Norris has been on the podium twice in five races and is third overall, while Ricciardo is eighth and has not finished higher than sixth. "I did spend a good few days on the simulator last week and it was really just trying to take a step back and understand what's going on and how the car works and what needs to be done to get the car working well," said Ricciardo.

"We just tried lots of different things, even things that don't feel correct... just played around a lot. Certainly some things now do seem more clear to me and I think it was really productive to do that. "So I am just looking forward to putting that in play now on track."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021