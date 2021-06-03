The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORY: India vs Qatar in joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Doha.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-LD CONTINGENT India likely to send 190-strong contingent to Olympics: Batra (Eds: adds more inputs) New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is expected to be around 190, including over 100 athletes, IOA president Narinder Batra said on Thursday as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the official kits for the country's participants.

SPO-CRI-IND-ARRIVAL Indian cricket teams, both men and women, land in England London, Jun 3 (PTI) The Indian men's cricket team arrived here on Thursday for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series versus hosts England.

SPO-CRI-CSK-CONFLICT-RUPA BCCI Ethics Officer finds TNCA prez and Srinivasan's daughter Rupa guilty of 'Conflict of Interest' New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has found former Board president N Srinivasan's daughter and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath guilty of ''Conflict of Interest'' in an order passed on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-RUSSELL-BUBBLE Staying in bubble has definitely taken a toll on my mental health: Andre Russell Abu Dhabi, Jun 3 (PTI) Staying long periods in a bio-secured environment during a raging COVID-19 pandemic has taken on a toll on his ''mental health'', said flamboyant West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU-OLYMPICS I am working to acquire new technique, skills for Olympics: Sindhu New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India's top badminton star P V Sindhu says she is working to acquire new skills and techniques to surprise her rivals, who are at the same level with distinct playing styles, at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-PSL-RESUMPTION PSL to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 9 Abu Dhabi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume here on June 9, three months after it was suspended due to COVID-19 cases in its bio-secure bubble in Karachi.

SPO-CRI-HOCKLEY Women's cricket: CA chief Hockley hopes India's tour of Australia will bring momentum back Sydney, Jun 3 (PTI) Women's cricket has suffered more than men because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said on Thursday, hoping that the upcoming tour by India here will ''get the momentum going again.'' SPO-CRI-WOM-HARMANPREET I want to play many Test matches in my life: Harmanpreet New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian women's team T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play as many Test matches as possible because games in traditional format has been a rarity in past few years.

SPO-CRI-CONWAY-GANGULY With 136 in Lord's debut, Conway betters Ganguly's long-held record London, Jun 3 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has broken former India captain Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record of registering the highest Test score on debut at Lord's when he went past the stylish southpaw's 131 during the first Test against England.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SCORERS Veteran BCCI scorers request Ganguly to provide them with ''retirement benefits'' By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) They recorded thousands of runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli along with hundreds of wickets taken by Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble only to find that their own ''balance sheet'' makes for a dismal reading after decades of yeoman service to Indian cricket.

SPO-HOCK-WALMIKI-OLYMPICS Indian men's hockey team will bag medal if Olympics are held: Yuvraj Walmiki Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Seasoned striker Yuvraj Walmiki has a ''gut feeling'' that the Indian men's hockey team will win a medal if the Tokyo Olympics goes ahead as per schedule.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA-VISA Sania thanks Rijiju, others after son and sister get UK visa New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday thanked, among others, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for their prompt intervention in getting her son and sister's UK visa approved, enabling them to accompany her for the Olympics' preparatory tournaments.

SPO-CRI-SIRAJ Shastri's support motivated Siraj to stay back in Australia after father's death New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed that words of encouragement from head coach Ravi Shastri during the team's tour of Australia made him change his mind about returning home after his father's death.

SPO-TENNS-OPEN-IND Bopanna and Skugor progress to 3rd round at French Open Paris, Jun 3 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open with a straight set win over Americans Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-SAKER-CA-REPORT CA should make ball-tampering investigation report public: Saker Melbourne, Jun 3 (PTI) Former Australia bowling coach David Saker wants the country's cricket board to make its investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal public as he feels releasing that report might end the questions surrounding the incident.

SPO-CRI-PSL-PCB PSL 6: Indian broadcasting team yet to get clearance from Abu Dhabi govt, says PCB Karachi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 16-member Indian broadcasting team which is in Abu Dhabi to cover the remaining PSL 6 matches is yet to get clearance from the concerned authorities of the gulf nation which has led to the delay in finalising the dates of the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

SPO-BASKET-NBA NBA Academy India graduate Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak enrols at North Park University New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) NBA Academy India graduate Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak has enrolled at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, becoming the sixth male student-athlete from the academy to commit to a high school or college basketball programme in the US.

