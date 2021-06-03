Tokyo Olympics: Want to participate in 1-2 international events ahead of Games, says Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said that his preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is going well and he is looking to play in one-two international competitions ahead of the Games to be in good shape. "I am preparing well for the Olympics, the process started last year. Because of injury, I have not been able to compete in international competitions. I am trying to play 1-2 international competitions so that it gives me confidence ahead of the Olympics," Chopra told ANI.

"I am prepared, everything is going well, injury gave a few problems sometime back, but I will work to the best of my ability so I want to make this Olympics memorable," he added. When asked how important it is to be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games, Chopra said: "I have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I think it would be compulsory for all the Olympic-bound athletes, it is the need of the hour."

Neeraj Chopra's travel plan to France has been delayed by a few days as India is currently placed as a high-risk country with COVID-19 infection, informed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday. "As a result of being placed as a high-risk country with COVID-19 infection, a person travelling to France requires an internal authorisation letter (Laissez-passer) issued by French Interior Ministry to travel," the SAI said in an official statement.

"Even though Neeraj and his team got their visa on Friday, he is yet to get the above-mentioned authorisation letter," it added. Accordingly, his travel plans have been rescheduled and the SAI is in regular touch with officials of the MEA, who are further pursuing the matter with the Indian Embassy in Paris. The required authorisation letter by the French interior ministry is expected soon.

On May 30, Neeraj was granted a visa to travel to France to feature in the international competitions ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Earlier this month, Neeraj had expressed disappointment at not getting a chance to compete in international tournaments ahead of the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

