HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). 1555 DJOKOVIC MARCHES INTO ROUND THREE

World number one Novak Djokovic faced little resistance from Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory. The Serb booked a place in the third round for a 16th straight year at Roland Garros. 1545 GAUFF POWERS INTO THIRD ROUND

American teenager Coco Gauff progressed to the French Open third round for the first time in her fledgling career, defeating China's Wang Qiang 6-3 7-6(1). READ MORE:

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner overcame compatriot Gianluca Mager 6-1 7-5 3-6 6-3 to become the fourth Italian man to progress to the third round at Roland Garros this week. He follows fellow teenager Lorenzo Musetti, ninth seed Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini into the third round, with Marco Cecchinato able to make it five in the last-32 for a second year in a row when he takes on Australia's Alex de Minaur.

1315 HOME FAVOURITE MONFILS OUT, SCHWARTZMAN ADVANCES Frenchman Gael Monfils struggled for rhythm as he conceded 10 of the last 13 games in a 6-0 2-6 6-4 6-3 defeat by Swedish youngster Mikael Ymer.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who reached the semi-finals last year, saw off Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-2 6-4. 1300 STEPHENS DUMPS OUT PLISKOVA

American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, claimed her first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018, defeating world number 10 Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-1. 1100 BARTY BOWS OUT

World number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette with an injury, while trailing 6-1 2-2. The Australian was struggling with a hip injury this week and started the match with taping on her left thigh.

1026 SVITOLINA, KENIN CRUISE INTO THIRD ROUND Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over American Ann Li on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Elsewhere, American fourth seed Sofia Kenin beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-3. 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

