Soccer-Koeman to stay as Barca coach next season
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will remain at the club next season after agreeing to extend his contract, president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.
Koeman, who was appointed last August by Laporta's predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, led Barca to victory in the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge. But the Catalans finished a disappointing third in La Liga, prompting speculation the club were looking for a replacement.
