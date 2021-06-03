Soccer-Koeman to stay as Barca coach next season

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will remain at the club next season after agreeing to extend his contract, president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

Koeman, who was appointed last August by Laporta's predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, led Barca to victory in the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge. But the Catalans finished a disappointing third in La Liga, prompting speculation the club were looking for a replacement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)