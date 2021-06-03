Left Menu

French Open: Djokovic, Federer progress to third round

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on Thursday both progressed to the third round of the ongoing French Open.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:22 IST
French Open: Djokovic, Federer progress to third round
Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer (R) (Photo/ Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on Thursday both progressed to the third round of the ongoing French Open. Djokovic defeated Argentine's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen while Federer outclassed Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In his match, Djokovic won the first set against Cuevas quite comprehensively and the world number one displayed his A-game, giving his opponent no chance. The world number one Djokovic continued with his momentum and he marched on in the second set as well and he just needed victory in one more set to wrap up the match in straight sets, without breaking a sweat.

The 34-year-old then went on to win the third set, and as a result, he wrapped up the match in straight sets, progressing to the third round. On the other hand, Federer was on the top of his game from the very first set and he just dropped two games in the first set, winning it 6-2. However, Cilic made a strong comeback in the second set, and he threw Federer off his game. The Swiss did not have any answers, and as a result, the second-round match was destined to head to at least the fourth set.

The third set also went down to the wire Federer and Cilic, but the former managed to hold his ground and he won the set 7-6, and he was just one set away from progressing to the third round. Federer then clinched the fourth set, and as a result, he progressed to the next round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021