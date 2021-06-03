Sports News Roundup: Gauff into French open third round for first time; Dodgers score 11 in first, rout Cardinals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Belittling human lives'- how pandemic pushed Olympic volunteer to quit

Jun Hatakeyama applied to be an Olympic volunteer, filled with excitement that he could witness something greater than the Tokyo Games previously held in 1964. But what he saw instead were mounting problems, including a plagiarism controversy over the Olympic logo and rising construction costs for Olympic venues.

Olympics-Kenya says pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume to go ahead

Kenya still plans to hold a pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume, its Olympics committee said on Thursday, a day after announcing the Japanese city had pulled out of hosting them over COVID-19 concerns. Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday that Kurume officials had told them that the city was withdrawing from hosting the pre-Olympics training camp as infections had spread rapidly there since mid-April creating a critical situation.

Tennis-Gauff into French open third round for first time

Coco Gauff reached the third round of the French Open for the first time as the 17-year-old American battled past China's Wang Qiang 6-3 7-6(1) on Thursday. Gauff eased through the opening set after jumping out to a 3-0 lead but did not have things her own way after that against the player she beat to win the Parma title last month.

MLB roundup: Dodgers score 11 in first, rout Cardinals

Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs during an 11-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 14-3 victory at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and didn't make their first out until No. 9 hitter Walker Buehler struck out. Los Angeles had scored six times by then.

Cycling-Froome writes off Tour de France chances

Chris Froome has ruled himself out of contention for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title later this month, saying he needs more time to rediscover the form needed to battle for the yellow jersey. Froome, who won the Tour in 2013 and from 2015-17, was not part of the Tour last year after being left out of the Ineos-Grenadiers squad, but is expected to line up with new team Israel Start-Up Nation.

Nearly 40 years after its first game, USFL announces return

The United States Football League will be rebooted in 2022, nearly 40 years after its first go-round. The new league will feature at least eight teams and has retained the team names of the original USFL, which was in operation from 1983-85. Games will be played in the spring, and team locations will be announced at a later date.

Tennis-Injured Barty retires from French Open, leaving women's draw wide open

World number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match at the French Open on Thursday with an injury, leaving the women's draw at the claycourt Grand Slam without its top two seeds following Naomi Osaka's earlier withdrawal. Second seed Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, pulled out after her first round following a row over her decision to boycott post-match media duties citing mental health concerns.

Tennis-Top seed Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical win

World number one Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to stroll past Uruguyan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the French Open. Cuevas, ranked 92nd, showed flashes of resistance against the 34-year-old Serbian but the top seed raised his game when he needed to and produced some sublime winners off his backhand to keep alive his chase for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Olympics-'We cannot postpone again,' Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID gloom

The head of Japan's Olympics organising committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, is set to start on July 23.

Highlights: French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). 1315 HOME FAVOURITE MONFILS OUT, SCHWARTZMAN ADVANCES

