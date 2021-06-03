Soccer-England's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020 with thigh injury
He sustained the injury during the closing stages of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday and British media reported he faces a recovery period of four to six weeks. "A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation," England said in a statement.
"A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation," England said in a statement. England manager Gareth Southgate "will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania".
