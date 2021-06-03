Left Menu

Soccer-Raspadori is Italy's future and can be like Rossi, says Mancini

I hope he can come in and be like Paolo Rossi, but I did not bring him along just for this.” Italy face the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game in Raspadori’s home city of Bologna on Friday, when the striker could make his senior bow. “We are evaluating his physical condition.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:27 IST
Soccer-Raspadori is Italy's future and can be like Rossi, says Mancini
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Uncapped Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori was a surprise inclusion in Italy's Euro 2020 squad and coach Roberto Mancini hopes the youngster can emulate Azzurri great Paolo Rossi at the tournament. The 21-year-old's call-up was the biggest talking point when Mancini's final 26-man squad was announced on Tuesday, as he is yet to feature for the senior national side.

Raspadori's call-up earned comparisons with that of Rossi, who scored three goals in his debut World Cup as a 21-year-old in 1978 before winning the Golden Boot four years later when Italy became world champions. "He could be the future of the national team," Mancini said at a news conference.

"He has extraordinary qualities, that was the only motivation behind calling him up. I hope he can come in and be like Paolo Rossi, but I did not bring him along just for this." Italy face the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game in Raspadori's home city of Bologna on Friday, when the striker could make his senior bow.

"We are evaluating his physical condition. I know it would be nice for him to make his debut in Bologna but I am thinking about his condition," Mancini said. "He was called up for what he did in the league and for his enormous technical quality, which can only improve."

Euro 2020 kicks off in Rome on June 11, when Italy face Turkey in the opening game, but Mancini is still missing a key player as Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti battles with injury. "Everyone is available apart from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Verratti, maybe we will let Jorginho rest," Mancini said.

"Sensi has recovered, the only doubt is Verratti and we will see how he is in a week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021