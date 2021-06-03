Left Menu

Soccer-Swiss romp to an easy 7-0 win over Liechtenstein in Euro warm-up

Edimilson Fernandes and an own goal from Noah Flick added to a comfortable night for the Swiss, who showed a vast improvement in tempo in the second half to put them in good stead for their opening Group A match against Wales next Saturday. Gavranovic had the Swiss 1-0 ahead at half-time after a flick-on header from a corner broke the deadlock in the 19th minute.

Mario Gavranovic scored a hattrick and Christian Fassnacht added two more as Switzerland beat their tiny neighbours Liechtenstein 7-0 in St Gallen on Thursday in their last warm-up international ahead of the European Championship. Edimilson Fernandes and an own goal from Noah Flick added to a comfortable night for the Swiss, who showed a vast improvement in tempo in the second half to put them in good stead for their opening Group A match against Wales next Saturday.

Gavranovic had the Swiss 1-0 ahead at half-time after a flick-on header from a corner broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. His second, and Switzerland's fifth, came as he teased the visiting defence before squeezing in a shot in off the upright in the 75th minute.

The hattrick was completed just four minutes later as a mis-hit from Ruben Vargas spilled straight to Gavranovic, who fired home from point-blank range. Gavranovic also hit the upright twice. Fassnacht took only 16 seconds after coming on at half-time to score his first and added a second in the 70th minute with a powerful header.

In between Fassnacht’s two goals, Liechtenstein midfielder Flick miscued an attempted clearance from yet another Swiss corner in the 57th minute, slicing the ball past his own goalkeeper. Switzerland’s seventh and last goal was scored by substitute Fernandes with five minutes left of the encounter

Switzerland beat the United States 2-1 in their first warm-up game in St Gallen on Sunday and after the weekend will travel to Baku for their clash against Wales. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Nick Macfie)

