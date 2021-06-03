Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Root, Burns hold fort for hosts after Conway's double ton

Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper hand against England on Day Two of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. At stumps on Day Two, England's score read 111/2 and the hosts are still trailing the Kiwis by 267 runs. For the Three Lions, Rory Burns and Joe Root are currently unbeaten on 59 and 42 respectively.

After bundling out Kiwis for 378, England got off to a bad start as opener Dom Sibley (0) was sent back to the pavilion in just the fourth over by Kyle Jamieson. Soon after, Tim Southee removed number three Zak Crawley (2) and England was reduced to 18/2. Skipper Root joined Burns in the middle and the duo ensured that the hosts enter tea break with eight wickets in hand. Root and Burns revived the innings for the hosts in the final session, even though the run-scoring was slow. Both batsmen ensured that they keep the Kiwi bowlers at bay and England does not lose any wickets in the final session of the day. Both Root and Burns have extended their third-wicket partnership to 93 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, resuming Day Two at 246/3, overnight batters Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on 42 more runs to the total, and along the way, Conway brought up his 150. He broke the record for the highest score by a Test debutant in England. Finally, the 174-run stand for the fourth wicket was broken by Mark Wood in the 98th over as he sent Nicholls (61) back to the pavilion, reducing New Zealand to 288/4. Soon after BJ Watling (1), Colin de Grandhomme (0), and Mitchell Santner (0) were dismissed in quick succession, reducing New Zealand to 294/7. Watling and Santner were sent back to the pavilion by Wood while de Grandhomme was scalped by Ollie Robinson. Kyle Jamieson then joined Conway in the middle and both batsmen ensured that the visitors head into the lunch break with three wickets in hand.

After the lunch break, Jamieson (9) and Tim Southee (8) departed early, but number eleven Neil Wagner provided support to Conway and both batsmen scored runs in quick succession. In the 122nd over, Conway dispatched Wood for a six, and as a result, he brought up his double ton. However, in the very next over, he was run-out and as a result, New Zealand was bundled out for 378. Brief Scores: New Zealand 378 all out (Devon Conway 200, Henry Nicholls 61, Ollie Robinson 4-75); England 111/2 (Rory Burns 59*, Joe Root 42*, Tim Southee 1-17). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)