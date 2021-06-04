Left Menu

Soccer-Spirited Greece hold top ranked Belgium to a 1-1 draw

Hazard put Belgium ahead after 20 minutes but Tzavellas levelled the score midway through the second half.

Updated: 04-06-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 02:14 IST
A spirited Greece fought back to hold top ranked Belgium to a 1-1 draw in their friendly international in Brussels on Thursday as Georgios Tzavellas' second half goal cancelled out an early strike for the hosts from Thorgan Hazard. Belgium were missing several regulars like Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but they were still hoping to send out a message of intent ahead of next week's kick off of the European Championship.

But Greece, who did not qualify for the tournament, proved dogged opponents with little regard for their hosts' status at the top of the FIFA rankings in a feisty clash behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium. Hazard put Belgium ahead after 20 minutes but Tzavellas levelled the score midway through the second half. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

