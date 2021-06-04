Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open

The women's draw at the French Open was blown wide open on Thursday after world number one and top seed Ash Barty followed second seed Naomi Osaka in bowing out of the claycourt Grand Slam despite neither player actually losing a match. While an injury ended 2019 champion Barty's campaign in the second round, four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka pulled out after a first round win following a row over her decision to boycott post-match media duties.

MLB roundup: Dodgers score 11 in first, rout Cardinals

Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs during an 11-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 14-3 victory at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and didn't make their first out until No. 9 hitter Walker Buehler struck out. Los Angeles had scored six times by then.

Tennis-Murray not yet ready to compete, skips Nottingham grasscourt event

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from a June 5-13 grasscourt ATP Challenger event in Nottingham as he is not yet ready to compete while he continues his recovery from injury, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Thursday. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries.

Tennis-Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic

With so few matches in the tank over the past 17 months, Roger Federer knew the first big test of where his game was at would likely come against Marin Cilic on Thursday. The 39-year-old Swiss had made his first-round win over Denis Istomin look like an exhibition match as he enjoyed a comortable return to the Grand Slam area for the first time since losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020.

Tennis-I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek said she felt like she could do anything she wanted with ball after reaching the French Open third round with an ominous 6-1 6-1 demolition of Rebecca Peterson on Thursday. The 20-year-old needed only 61 minutes to overwhelm Peterson, the only Swede in the women's draw, sending out a clear message to those wanting to snatch the title.

Tennis-Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory

World number one Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to stroll past Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the French Open. The 2016 champion arrived in Paris having won the Belgrade Open at home last week and a run to the title round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, where he lost to Rafa Nadal, before that.

Golf-Reid grabs clubhouse lead at U.S. Women's Open

Englishwoman Mel Reid played a nearly flawless opening round in chilly conditions at the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday to take a one stroke clubhouse lead as she looks to claim her maiden major title. Reid mixed five birdies with a bogey to card a four-under par 67, one stroke ahead of America's Angel Yin at San Francisco's foggy and difficult Olympic Club, where many in the field were struggling to break par.

Olympics-'We cannot postpone again,' Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID gloom

The head of Japan's Olympics organising committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, is set to start on July 23.

Tennis-Ruthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round

Claycourt machine Rafa Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday by handing his longtime pal Richard Gasquet a 6-0 7-5 6-2 masterclass as he stormed into the third round of the French Open on Thursday. Thirteen-time Roland Garros champion Nadal showed no mercy as he demolished the Frenchman for the 17th time in as many professional encounters.

Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). World number one Ash Barty pulled out injured of her second-round match against Magda Linette, leaving the women's draw without its top two seeds.

