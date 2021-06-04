Left Menu

Soccer-Grealish happy to face rough treatment to help England at Euros

The standard here when we do free-kicks after training is just unbelievable." Grealish said he relished the number 10 role, where Southgate played him against Austria, and said he was linking up well with striker Harry Kane.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:05 IST
Soccer-Grealish happy to face rough treatment to help England at Euros

Jack Grealish was the most-fouled player in the Premier League last season and the playmaker said he to happy to "take the kicks" at the European Championship if it gives England opportunities with free-kicks. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain, who played a part in Bukayo Saka's goal in the 1-0 friendly win over Austria, is part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros, which begin on June 11.

"I take the kicks as a compliment – not so much for Villa because we haven't got that many good free-kick takers," Grealish told British media. "But we're blessed with them for England. The standard here when we do free-kicks after training is just unbelievable."

Grealish said he relished the number 10 role, where Southgate played him against Austria, and said he was linking up well with striker Harry Kane. "I love that number 10 role," he said. "I'll play anywhere, off the left or right, but that number 10 ... I don't think there is anyone better in the world to play with in front of you than Harry Kane.

"I feel we have a good connection in training and in games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021