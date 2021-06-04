Soccer-Australia withdraws teams from Asian Champions League
Australia has withdrawn Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.
"The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC committees, with a decision to be communicated in due course," the AFC said in a statement.
