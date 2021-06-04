Soccer-Australia withdraws teams from Asian Champions League

Left Menu

Australia has withdrawn Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday. "The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC committees, with a decision to be communicated in due course," the AFC said in a statement.

Australia has withdrawn Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

"The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC committees, with a decision to be communicated in due course," the AFC said in a statement. The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawals but Australia's top flight A-League announced earlier on Friday it had rejigged its schedule because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the southern state of Victoria.

The A-League's playoffs clash with the AFC's schedule. Brisbane Roar were due to play a preliminary round ACL match against Kaya FC on June 20, with Melbourne City to play Cezero Osaka the following day.

Sydney FC were to play South Korea's Jeonbuk on June 25.

