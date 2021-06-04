Left Menu

Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days in Southampton

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:25 IST
Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days in Southampton
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@rajivarorajpr)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India spinner Axar Patel has revealed that the team will serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Aegeas Bowl here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The final begins on June 18 and India has limited time to prepare having arrived here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, New Zealand is already involved in a two-match series against England.

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai before its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

''I had a good sleep...the plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can't meet each other for three days so we will be quarantining for that much time,'' said Axar in a video posted by BCCI capturing the team's journey to England via a charter flight.

The men's and women's squads were in the same flight.

After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

India plays five Tests against England following the WTC final while women play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals s against the home team starting June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021