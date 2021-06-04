Left Menu

Ollie Robinson fiasco: England could start reviewing social media history of future players

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:33 IST
Ollie Robinson fiasco: England could start reviewing social media history of future players
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Batting coach Graham Thorpe said England could start reviewing the social media history of players before their selection in the national team after pacer Ollie Robinson's old sexist and racist posts surfaced this week.

The 27-year-old Robinson, who made his Test debut against New Zealand on Wednesday, was embroiled in controversy, as a string of sexist and racist messages that he posted on Twitter from 2012-13 emerged over social media.

Commenting on the issue, Thorpe said more effort would be made at inspecting a player's social media history in the future to avoid such controversy.

''It's clearly something that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn't happen,'' Thorpe was quoted as saying by 'BBC'.

Robinson has since apologized for the posts he wrote while he was a teenager.

''I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago which have today become public. ''I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions and I am ashamed of making such remarks,'' Robinson said.

Thorpe added that the speedster is aware of his mistake and has also apologized to the dressing room.

''In our dressing room, we had to support him. It was a tough day for him yesterday. He had to say sorry to the dressing room and sorry to the world. From that perspective, it was very hard for him, but he knows he's made a mistake,'' Thorpe said.

Robinson picked up four wickets in the first innings against New Zealand, giving 75 runs in 28 overs.

''For whatever he has done, it's still not easy to go back out and perform. He showed good character and he had to be resilient. We were really pleased. His level of performance was exceptional,'' said Thorpe.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is investigating Robinson's actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021