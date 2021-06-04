Left Menu

India, NZ pretty even but Black Caps might have edge in WTC final because of conditions: Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes New Zealand might have an advantage over India in the eagerly-awaited World Test Championship final in Southampton as the Black Caps are more accustomed to conditions favourable for swing bowling.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:37 IST
India, NZ pretty even but Black Caps might have edge in WTC final because of conditions: Lee
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes New Zealand might have an advantage over India in the eagerly-awaited World Test Championship final in Southampton as the Black Caps are more accustomed to conditions favorable for swing bowling. India and New Zealand will fight it out from June 18 in the marquee clash for which the Indians landed in England on Thursday. New Zealand, on the other hand, is competing in a two-Test series against hosts England right now.

''...I think it is pretty evenly matched there. I am thinking though with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home...,'' Lee told the ICC's official website.

''...it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact.

''Now from a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. But I think it comes down to bowling. I think whichever team bowls best will win the final.'' An interesting sub-plot of the clash will be the different styles of captaincy that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will bring to the table. Lee said it would be an interesting battle.

''Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team,'' the pace great said.

''...and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain. There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive.

''But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top!'' he said. The players are quite familiar with each other thanks to the IPL.

Asked if the friendship forged in the IPL, like the one between Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, might have a bearing on the intensity of the contest, Lee rejected the suggestion.

''When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021