Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in Azerbaijan first practice

The 23-year-old Dutch driver, leading the standings for the first time in his career after winning in Monaco last month, lapped the Baku street circuit with a best time of one minute 43.184 seconds. Ferrari's Monaco Grand Prix pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was the second fastest, 0.043 slower, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz third in the sunny session.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:24 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in Azerbaijan first practice
Image Credit: Flickr

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, with the two Ferraris close behind. The 23-year-old Dutch driver, leading the standings for the first time in his career after winning in Monaco last month, lapped the Baku street circuit with the best time of one minute 43.184 seconds.

Ferrari's Monaco Grand Prix pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was the second-fastest, 0.043 slower, with Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz third in the sunny session. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, four points behind Verstappen after five races, was only seventh fastest with teammate Valtteri Bottas -- winner in Baku in 2019 -- 10th.

Both were slowed by traffic on quick laps, however, and the 'dirty' track proved slippery for drivers who also had to contend with breezy conditions. The weekend has been dominated by a row over 'bendy' rear wings, with the governing FIA keeping a close eye on the situation before introducing new tests at the following French Grand Prix.

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, a two times podium finisher in Baku with now-defunct Force India, was fourth on the timesheets. Australian Daniel Ricciardo, a winner in Azerbaijan with Red Bull in 2017, was fifth for McLaren and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly sixth.

The race in Baku was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held without spectators this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021