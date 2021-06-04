Left Menu

Please allow us to open IOA office for Olympic-related work: Batra writes to Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:39 IST
Please allow us to open IOA office for Olympic-related work: Batra writes to Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow them to operate from their office premises for completing administrative work linked to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the COVID-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi government had ordered shutting down of all premises that don't fall under the essential category.

However, the number of cases has reduced in recent days and the capital is inching towards easing of restrictions.

''We request and appeal to You Sir to allow the office of Indian Olympic Association to function from Monday 7th June 2021 to enable IOA to upload the mandatory required data,'' Batra wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.

Batra had announced on Thursday that India will have a 190-member contingent with around 125 to 135 athletes in Tokyo. The administrative work which includes filling up forms and other operational work isn't always possible to be completed from home, Batra wrote.

''The Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics has to go to Tokyo in July 2021. A lot of exhaustive data is to be filled online for approximately 240 athletes and officials going to Tokyo,'' he stated.

''This work requires tremendous amount of time and we are now running out of time due to lockdown and will make it difficult to complete uploading the data by working from home,'' he further wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021